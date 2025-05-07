B&G Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $835,000,…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $835,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $425.4 million in the period.

B&G Foods shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGS

