Beyond Meat: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.9 million in its first quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $68.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.54. A year ago, they were trading at $8.28.

