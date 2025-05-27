Best At-Home Chair Exercises and Balance Exercises for Older Adults

Strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders. It’s for anyone who wants to be healthier and stronger and wants to feel…

Strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders. It’s for anyone who wants to be healthier and stronger and wants to feel more energetic and capable at any age.

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a gym or special exercise equipment to begin building muscle and increasing your strength. You can do it at home or just about anywhere else, using your own body weight as resistance.

Whether it’s strength training, stretching or aerobic exercise, the key is to keep your body active, especially as you age to prevent falls.

“Movement is medicine,” says Paul Schroeder, a physical therapist, strength and conditioning specialist and performance specialist based in Chicago. “The human body was designed for movement. By engaging in controlled, purposeful movement, you signal the brain that movement isn’t a threat, but a good thing. It can help you stave off health issues, move without pain and perform at your best in life.”

Why Exercise Is Important for Older Adults

It’s especially important to engage in regular strength training as you get older. People naturally lose muscle mass, strength and function — through a condition called sarcopenia — with advancing age.

“Simply by growing older, you lose muscle mass at the rate of up to 5% per decade after age 30,” says Tami Peavy, a physical therapist and clinical director with La Mesa Rehab in La Mesa, California. “The good news is that with some simple strength training, you can reduce that loss and regain muscle mass.”

When performed regularly, strength training can also:

— Reduce abdominal fat

— Help you manage your weight

— Help you manage your blood sugar

— Improve bone density

— Boost brain health

— Improve mobility

— Reduce your risk of injury

Best Chair Exercises

Performing exercises in a chair can help you improve your strength and mobility while being supported or having support within reach.

These three moves are versatile and can be surprisingly challenging. Before you start doing chair-based exercises, find a stable, sturdy chair that’s wide enough to allow you to move freely.

1. Sit-to-stand exercise

This move challenges and strengthens the muscles in your legs, hips, abdomen and other parts of the core. It also can enhance your balance and help with activities of daily living, such as getting in or out of a car.

Instructions:

1. Sit toward the front of your chair with your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

2. While keeping your spine straight and drawing your belly button toward your spine, hinge forward from the hips.

3. Place your arms out in front of you and stand up slowly, pressing your weight into your feet.

4. Pause for a breath when you’re standing upright.

5. Hinge from the hips again, and bend your knees to sit back down.

6. Do a total of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Triceps dips

This exercise looks deceptively simple, but it’s actually quite challenging. It helps strengthen the muscles in your upper arms and your shoulders, too.

Instructions:

1. Stand with your back to the seat of a sturdy chair, bend your knees as if you were going to sit down, and place the palms of your hands on the front edge of the seat about shoulder-width apart.

2. Move your feet forward on the floor so that most of your body weight is resting on your hands.

3. Keep your elbows close to your sides and bend your arms to slowly lower your body until your arms are bent as close to a 90-degree angle as possible.

4. Pause at the low point for a second then exhale and straighten your arms back to the starting position. (Caution: Don’t lower your body so far down or forward that you overstress your shoulders.)

5. Do a total of 10 to 12 reps.

3. Single leg lifts

Not only do these moves build strength in the quadriceps and hip flexors, this exercise also challenges the muscles in your lower abdomen.

Instructions:

1. Sit up tall toward the front edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

2. Inhale, lift your right foot off the floor, and straighten your leg in front of you.

3. Hold it in the extended position for a few seconds.

4. Exhale and lower your foot to the floor.

5. Repeat on the left side.

6. Do a total of 5 to 10 reps with each leg.

4. Quad and hip flexor stretch

These muscles get tight when you stay in the same position (like sitting) for a long time. This exercise can relieve that stiffness, enhance mobility and improve pelvic and spinal alignment.

Instructions:

1. Stand next to a wall and place a chair directly behind you.

2. Face away from the chair and place the top of your right shin and foot on the chair.

3. Keeping your knees as close together as possible, slowly press your waistline or pelvis forward to get a deeper stretch.

4. Hold this position for 15 seconds.

5. Relax for a few moments then repeat the press two or three more times.

6. Repeat with the left leg.

Best Balance Exercises

Besides building strength, the following three exercises help improve balance and coordination, which can help protect older adults from falls and other injuries.

1. Bird dog

This exercise is an excellent way to build strength in the back and abdomen, as well as improving balance and core stability.

Instructions:

1. Get down on all fours on the floor, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.

2. Keep your back flat and your head in line with your spine, as you lift your right arm forward and your left leg straight behind you until they are both parallel to the floor.

3. Pause, then return to the starting position.

4. Repeat with the left arm and the right leg.

5. Do 10 reps on each side.

2. Standing marches

Because you are briefly standing on one foot at a time as you march, this move promotes balance and coordination, as well as core strength.

Instructions:

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

2. Lift your right foot and bend your right knee until your thigh is parallel to the floor, while keeping your torso straight. (If you need to, place your fingertips against a wall or chair back for balance but try to do it without holding onto anything.)

3. Pause at the top then return your right foot to the floor.

4. Switch to the left leg.

5. Do 10 reps with each leg.

3. Standing balance

This leg-strengthening exercise promotes better balance and stability.

Instructions:

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

2. Lift your right foot an inch or two off the floor, while keeping your torso straight, and hold it there for 15 seconds. (If you need to, you can hold onto a countertop or wall for balance but the goal is to be hands-free.)

3. Return your right foot to the floor.

4. Repeat with the left foot.

5. Do a total of five reps with each leg.

6. Eventually, work up to standing on each foot for longer.

4. Standing wall abductors

This exercise can help improve your balance, stability and posture and help you do moves like squats and lunges more comfortably.

Instructions:

1. While maintaining good posture, stand with your right shoulder touching a wall.

2. Bend your right knee, lift your right foot off the floor (so your thigh is parallel to the floor) and press the side of the right knee against the wall without letting the rest of your body move. (You should feel the muscles of both hips working as the muscles of the right hip help push you against the wall, and the muscles of the left hip work to keep you in an upright position.)

3. Hold this position for 15 seconds. Relax for a few moments then repeat this two or three times.

4. Turn around and repeat this with your left knee against the wall.

Best Stretching Exercises

Part of the reason people feel stiffer as they get older is because their muscle fibers become shorter, which can impact their ability to perform everyday activities and sports, according to research. These exercises can help you combat those effects and stay flexible.

1. Wall angels

This move can help you ease back pain and stiffness by stretching your chest and shoulders.

Instructions:

1. Stand with your back flat against a wall and your feet three to six inches away from the wall.

2. Start with your arms by your sides then tuck your chin to your chest.

3. Turn your palms so they’re facing forward and slowly raise your arms along the wall as far as you can comfortably, while bending your elbows into a goal post position. Keep your shoulders down and relaxed and your lower back in contact with the wall.

4. Pause when you reach your high point then slowly lower your arms to the starting position.

5. Do a total of ten reps.

2. Seated figure-four stretch

This exercise stretches the muscles in your hips and butt, which can promote better hip mobility and stability, among other benefits. It can also ease sciatica discomfort, Schroeder notes.

Instructions:

1. Sit toward the front edge on a steady chair with both feet flat on the floor.

2. Keep your right foot flat on the floor and bend your left knee, bringing your left ankle across your right thigh just above the knee.

3. Hinge forward at the hips, moving your chest toward your legs while keeping your spine in a neutral position. (You can place your hands on the raised leg for support, if you’d like.)

4. Hold the stretch for 20 to 30 seconds.

5. Repeat the stretch on the other side.

3. Pec stretches

This move will relieve tightness in the pectoral muscles that connect the front of the chest with the bones in the shoulders and upper arms.

Instructions:

1. Stand in the center of a doorway.

2. Place both forearms on either side of the doorjamb.

3. Gently step through the doorway with your right foot to stretch your pectoral muscles. (Your arms will get pulled behind you and you’ll feel a stretch in the front of your shoulders.)

4. Hold this position for 20 seconds.

5. Repeat by bringing your left foot forward.

4. Calf stretch

This move will reduce stiffness in your calves, improve range of motion and decrease your risk of injuries like plantar fasciitis, shin splints and Achilles tendon problems.

Instructions:

1. Stand facing a wall with your palms flat against it.

2. Place your right leg behind you, turn your right toes slightly inward and your heel out.

3. Lead with your waist and allow your arms and left knee to bend towards the wall. Keep your right heel on the floor.

4. Hold this position for 15 seconds, keeping your right knee straight.

5. Then, bend your right knee slightly while keeping the right heel on the floor for a deeper stretch. Hold this position for 15 seconds.

6. Switch to the left leg.

Bottom Line

You don’t need to perform these exercises all at once if that doesn’t suit you. Instead, you can incorporate mini-workouts into your daily routine and still reap the benefits.

