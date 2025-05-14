Best and Worst Exercises for Older Adults for Balance, Strength and Longevity

When 80-year-old Los Angeles bike rider Joel Slaven was around 73 years old, he had a heart attack while on…

When 80-year-old Los Angeles bike rider Joel Slaven was around 73 years old, he had a heart attack while on a long ride — he’d always been an avid exerciser, but found himself having to take a break for a quadruple bypass. While the surgeon was operating, they luckily discovered a malignancy in his lung as well, which they removed a few months later.

His daughter, Samantha Slaven shares that his doctor thought he should have had that heart attack 20 to 25 years prior, based on a genetic condition, but credited his “advanced fitness level” and regular bike riding schedule to that extra time. In fact, his heart had found ways to adapt with an alternate circulation system called “collateral circulation.”

“Timing-wise, if he hadn’t had a cardiothoracic surgeon in his chest at that moment in time, it’s very likely that he would have developed metastatic lung cancer, and potentially not be with us today,” she says. “So thanks to his cycling and a good surgeon, the later-in-life timing of the heart attack ultimately worked out in his favor. Or how he tells it: He took a bullet to avoid a cannonball.”

He is just one of many seniors to experience firsthand just how connected exercise can be to lifelong health. But, not all exercises are created equal when it comes to exercising over age 65.

[READ: How to Prevent Pickleball Injuries]

Why Seniors Should Prioritize Exercise

Exercise has been extensively studied and often directly relates to mental and physical health benefits, and even a longer life. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend older adults get 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, a 2022 study found that lower mortality rates were actually associated with adults maintaining moderate physical activity for 300 to 600 minutes each week. Along with destressing and being social, physical activity is one of the top tips people over 100 give for living a long life.

A 2025 cross-sectional study found that exercise quality and frequency can lessen the perception of pain amongst elderly adults. Also, a 2025 analysis found that gentle exercises of 30 to 60 minutes had a positive effect on depression in middle-aged and older adults.

Finally, it can help prevent diseases that decrease your quality of life.

“It can also reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease,” Lakelyn Eichenberger, a gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead based out of Omaha.”

There are other benefits of exercise including social and community based aspects, such as the motivation and natural “high” you get from heading out with your friends in a walking group, or doing an exercise class with a loved one.

Eichenberger points to her own grandparents in their mid-80s as examples: They “still exercise three days a week at their local YMCA through the Silver Sneakers program. They look forward to the class, and it gives them a reason to get up and going throughout the week. They also have developed friendships with the other participants and look forward to seeing each other,” she says. “They even get together outside of the class, and on Fridays they have a social hour with coffee and snacks after the group session. Socialization is an added benefit if you exercise in a group setting or workout with a friend, which is great for your physical and emotional health.”

[READ Loneliness in Older Adults: Challenges and Remedies]

Best Exercises for Seniors

“The best exercise really is dependent upon the individual and their abilities,” says Eichenberger. “It is also best to consider a combination of exercises for the best results: a combination of aerobic, strength and balance.” She adds that you should talk to your health care professional to help determine which type of exercise is best for you.

The top recommendations for exercise for older adult include:

— Dancing

— Yard work

— Swimming

— Bicycling

— Pickleball

— Weight training

— Balance training

— Interval training

[Read: Exercises for Lower Back Pain.]

Dancing

Whether it’s turning on a great song in the kitchen while you make dinner and moving around, or taking a formal ballroom dance class with your partner, dancing is a fun way to move around without heading to a gym.

“I love dancing and singing out loud to rock music whilst I exercise. I have some of my best ideas whilst my mind is idling,” says Maryon Stewart, a 71-year old and founder of Femmar, a natural menopause symptom management program, from Hallandale Beach, Florida. She also recommends throwing in a hula hoop, which she says keeps her “hourglass figure.”

Yard Work

Though you may not think of it as exercise, yard work can be an excellent source of movement, alongside getting connected to nature at the same time. One study even shows yard work to also reduce risk of disease like cancer while boosting your mental health.

Swimming

If your joints are bothering you, or you have an aching back or leg or other issue as soon as you get started with another type of workout, you might consider heading to your nearest body of water. Whether it’s a nearby lake, community center pool or other option, water relieves pressure on your joints and provides natural resistance for you to get a great workout. You can participate in an exercise class, swim using various strokes or even walk or run in the water.

Bicycling

Joel’s story above shows that bicycling can be an activity people enjoy as they age, and for some, it can feel like reconnecting to an activity you loved when you were a kid. If the bicycle seat itself is uncomfortable, consider adding a pad that you can purchase online to put on top of the regular seat to ease pressure on the butt or pelvis. Some studies point to a potential connecting between cycling and lowered risk of cardiovascular disease.

Pickleball

If you formerly loved tennis, badminton or even volleyball, pickleball might be a fun addition to a work out routine you look forward to. You can enjoy it with friends and make it part of a night out, join a league or just practice yourself.

Weight training

The National Institute of Aging recommends doing this twice per week, and it can include resistance bands, gardening or dumbbells, among other options. Consider working with a weight training expert who can teach proper form and give you alternative exercises if something is hurting.

Balance training

Balance training such as tai chi or yoga. A 2023 study found that tai chi has been found to reduce falls in older adults and improve balance and stability. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons estimates it can reduce the risk of falls by 47%. Simple at home movements to improve strength and balance can even be done right where you are.

“Simple at-home exercises such as timed single-leg stands, leg lifts and arm circles can also be effective for building balance and strength,” says Dr. Victoria Heasley, a sports medicine physician at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute.

[Related:Exercises for Osteoarthritis]

Interval training

Instead of trying to “go hard” the whole time, consider interval training, which is bursts of activity then rest, or less intense exercise periods. For example, you might walk quickly for two minutes then at a slower speed for two minutes. According to a study in the Journal of Sport Psychology, elderly adults who participated in discontinuous exercise, that is exercise performed at intervals of activity and rest, such as martial arts, table tennis and dance, reported lower fatigue. This was especially more pronounced within the female population.

[Read: At-Home Exercises for Knee Pain.]

Worst Exercises for Seniors

There is no true “worst” exercise for seniors, but rather risky and less risky ones especially if you are new to exercise or don’t have assistance.

Louis Haase, a physical therapist at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers-East Flint, in Flint, Michigan says, “With the caveat that not all seniors are equal regarding functional ability, strength and endurance, the following exercises are considered not so much the worst, but more so inappropriate without guidance, or knowledge on the basics, secondary to the increase in potential injuries such as muscle tears, sprains, increase in joint pain and fall risks.”

Exercises to avoid or practice with caution:

— Long-distance running

— Deep squats or heavy deadlifts

— High-impact moves and activities

Long-distance running

“This is considered high impact and may apply significant stress to the joints, most notably the knees. As we age, our joint integrity begins to diminish, becoming more fragile and painful. The consequences may lead to a higher risk of falling,” Haase says.

Deep squats or heavy deadlifts

“These are considered inappropriate secondary to the potential harm that could follow without the added benefit of guidance or proper form. These may be highly beneficial (with safety in mind) at some point in their training; however, more often than not, the heavy forces applied and or the excessive strain on joints via depth of squat may cause more harm than benefit,” Haase says. “Poor form may lead to injury, such as knee strain or herniated discs in the back.”

High-impact moves and activities

“Jumping from box squats, or burpees, as much fun as they are, may be too much for a senior’s body to tolerate or withstand. The age-related wear and tear, mixed with the forces applied via jumping, may add to the overall pain and discomfort the individual may be experiencing,” Haase says. “So, without guidance or a trainer, staying clear of these types of exercises/movements is best to reduce further injury or fall risk.”

Harry King, an 82-year-old Planet Fitness trainer with arthritic knees from Greenville, South Carolina says, “At first, my doctor told me to avoid all stairs, exercising and even walking in general to help with my arthritis, but after a little while trying that, I began to gain weight and didn’t feel good or healthy, so I start doing lower impact workouts and lifting weights at my local Planet Fitness, and eventually I was there so much, I applied for a job to be a trainer there. I also tend to avoid higher impact workouts and moves too.”

How to Get Started With Exercise

“If you have never exercised before, you may want to consider starting slowly and could even work with a personal trainer or physical therapist to ensure you’re doing exercises that fit your abilities and functionality,” Eichenberger says. “Another tip is to look into exercise programs that are geared to older adults like Silver Sneakers or A Matter of Balance. Some insurance providers will even cover a gym membership for older adults, so be sure to check your coverage.”

King recommends stretching and making modifications where you need to as well. He likes the rowing machine. “For me, I found that stretching both before and after any exercise I do is very helpful, and can be modified based on my pain level. I’ve also continued practicing karate, and feel that this helps with my flexibility and staying in my best shape. Strength training is also very important for people with arthritis because it strengthens the muscles around the joints and this helps me, and others with arthritis, improve their ability to perform activities that they do in their everyday lives.”

“The goal is to build a sustainable routine that supports long-term health and enhances your overall quality of life,” Heasley says.

More from U.S. News

Best Vitamins and Supplements Recommended by Pharmacists

Best Medicines for Heartburn, Nausea and Digestive Issues

Best Foods to Eat for Gut Health

Best and Worst Exercises for Older Adults for Balance, Strength and Longevity originally appeared on usnews.com