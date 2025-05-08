Berry Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.7 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $96.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $182.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $156.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.40. A year ago, they were trading at $7.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.