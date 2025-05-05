BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.7…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $588 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.9 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.34 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $78.43, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

