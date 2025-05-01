Belden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $51.9 million. The…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $624.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.77.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Belden shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

