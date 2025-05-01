Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $308 million.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.27 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.06 to $14.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.8 billion to $21.9 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined slightly more than 5%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

