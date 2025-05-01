Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $565.3 million in the period.

Beazer shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.53, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.