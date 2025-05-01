Live Radio
Beazer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 5:15 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $565.3 million in the period.

Beazer shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.53, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

