Beasley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.
The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period.
Beasley shares have decreased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 61% in the last 12 months.
