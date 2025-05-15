Beam Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.97. A year ago, they were trading at $6.25.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEEM

