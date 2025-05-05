Baytex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $48.5…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $48.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $696 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.53. A year ago, they were trading at $3.53.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.