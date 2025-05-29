Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 49 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.60 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 37% in the last 12 months.

