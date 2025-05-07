Barrick Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $474 million. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $474 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period.

