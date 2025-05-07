Barrett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $292.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion.

Barrett shares have fallen 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.77, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

