Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.38 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.32 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.55 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have dropped roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 9% in the last 12 months.

