Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.38 billion. The…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.38 billion.

The Montreal-based bank said it had earnings of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.53 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.11 billion, which missed Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.