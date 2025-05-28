Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.5 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $759.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.77, an increase of 51% in the last 12 months.

