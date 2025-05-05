Banco Latinoamericano: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Monday reported first-quarter net…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (BLX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $51.7 million.

The bank, based in Panama City, said it had earnings of $1.40 per share.

The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

Banco Latinoamericano shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $39.40, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

