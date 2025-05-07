Banco Bradesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $989.5 million.

The bank, based in Sp Brazil, Brazil, said it had earnings of 9 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.79 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.79 billion, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBDO

