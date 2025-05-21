Banco BBVA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $58 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $667.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

Banco BBVA shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.85, a climb of 93% in the last 12 months.

