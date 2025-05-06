Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $179 million. On…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $179 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.95 billion.

Ball shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

