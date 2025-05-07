Axon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $88 million.…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $603.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589.1 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion.

Axon shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $596.42, an increase of 91% in the last 12 months.

