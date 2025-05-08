AxoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its first quarter.

The Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.3 million.

AxoGen shares have fallen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.