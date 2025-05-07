Avis Budget: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $505…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $505 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $14.35.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $5.72 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Avis Budget shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $100.68, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.

