Aveanna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $559.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.9 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.12 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.82. A year ago, they were trading at $2.36.

