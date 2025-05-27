AutoZone: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $608.4 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $608.4 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $35.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $36.78 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

AutoZone shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.