Autodesk: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $152 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.44 to $2.48.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $9.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.93 billion to $7 billion.

Autodesk shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $295.15, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

