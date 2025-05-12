Aurinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $23.3…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $23.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $62.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.9 million.

Aurinia shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.

