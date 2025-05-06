AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

