Atmus Filtration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $416.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.7 million.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

