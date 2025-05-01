Atlassian: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.8 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Atlassian said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEAM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.