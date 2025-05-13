Atlantic American: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $802,000, after reporting…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $802,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $50.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.77. A year ago, they were trading at $1.87.

