Aterian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Aterian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 5:40 PM

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $2.90.

