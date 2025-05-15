Atara Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $38 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $3.50 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $98.1 million in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 56% in the last 12 months.

