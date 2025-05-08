Assured Guaranty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $176 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $3.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.18 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $345 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $239 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $88.45, an increase of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

