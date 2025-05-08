Associated Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have climbed almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

