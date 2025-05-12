Assertio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its first quarter.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $26.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 62 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 96 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT

