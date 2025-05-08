Assembly Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

Assembly Biosciences shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.66, a decline of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASMB

