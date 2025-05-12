Ascent Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.

Ascent Industries shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.89, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

