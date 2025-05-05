Artivion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $505,000, after…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $505,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $99 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $423 million to $435 million.

Artivion shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.77, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

