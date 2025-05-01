Arthur J. Gallagher: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $811.6 million.

The Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.68 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $317.64, a climb of 33% in the last 12 months.

