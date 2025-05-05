Artesian Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.4 million.…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $5.4 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.27, a drop of 8% in the last 12 months.

