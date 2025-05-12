Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $370.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of $2.75.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $542.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.1 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.03, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

