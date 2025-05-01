Arrow Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

The Glens Falls, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.2 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Arrow Financial shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROW

