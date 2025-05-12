Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.57 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.62 per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.07, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

