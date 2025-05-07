Ardmore Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $74 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 44% in the last 12 months.

