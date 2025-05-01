Ardelyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.7 million.

Ardelyx shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.47, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

