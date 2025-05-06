Arcosa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.6 million. The Dallas-based company…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $632 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

Arcosa shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $85.97, a fall of 1% in the last 12 months.

