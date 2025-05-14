Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Arcos Dorados shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.